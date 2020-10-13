Church's Chicken(R) Will do the Donating if Fans do the Sharing

Restaurant unveils plan to donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every social post shared.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / One of the very first lessons we learn is to share. And that's all Church's Chicken® is asking fans to do to help hungry kids get some food.

From now until October 16th, 2020, Church's® will donate to No Kid Hungry $1, up to $10,000, every time a fan shares their Instagram or Facebook post about the charity using ChurchsCares. That can add up to a lot of gravy. And right now, kids need it. Before the pandemic, one in seven kids in the United States lived with hunger. According to recent estimates, today that number has grown to as many as one in four.

"This is a national emergency and something has to be done," said Georgia Margeson, Church's Senior Director Creative Services. "As a brand within the food industry, we didn't just want to step up and help out. We needed to." Over the past decade, much has been done to solve childhood hunger in the U.S., but COVID-19 set back ten years of progress. During the past months, many families are or were very close to hunger from missing work or school meal programs.

Church's cannot stress enough the importance of adequate nutrition, especially while children are dealing with the effect of the pandemic, hurricanes, wildfire and other everyday issues. "When it comes to kids being hungry, this is critical," commented Margeson.

Church's hopes this will encourage more people to donate to No Kid Hungry, but right now all they're asking is for people to share the post. It's that simple.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken® and Church's Texas Chicken® outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken® , Texas Chicken® or Church's Texas Chicken ® franchising opportunities, visit http://www.churchs.com/franchiseget-started.php.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

CONTACT:

Peyton Sadler

888-869-7899

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

SOURCE: Church's Chicken

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610351/Churchs-ChickenR-Will-do-the-Donating-if-Fans-do-the-Sharing