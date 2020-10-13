Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Tamara M. Brightwell has been named Deputy Director of the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program.

As the Disclosure Review Program Deputy Director, Ms. Brightwell will join Jessica Kane, the newly-appointed Disclosure Review Program Director, in overseeing the work of the Division's reviews of transactional filings and periodic and current reports in the Division's mission-critical work to promote capital formation and protect investors.

Ms. Brightwell has served as Deputy Chief Counsel in the Division of Corporation Finance's Office of Chief Counsel since 2018. In that capacity, she served as a senior legal and policy advisor and led staff in providing interpretive guidance on the application of the federal securities laws, including public company disclosure requirements and securities offering rules.

"I am delighted that Tamara has agreed to serve in this important new leadership role," said Bill Hinman, Director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance. "Tamara is a skilled lawyer with a reputation for bringing complex matters to a successful conclusion. With her broad and diverse experience, Tamara will bring a fresh perspective to the Division's senior leadership team and to our work to promote collaboration, transparency and efficiency."

"Tamara will be an outstanding partner, and I am thrilled she will join me in leading the Disclosure Review Program," said Jessica Kane, Disclosure Review Program Director. "Tamara is a critical and strategic thinker with excellent judgment and strong communication skills. I look forward to working with her and the accomplished staff in the Disclosure Review Program."

Ms. Brightwell said, "I am honored by the opportunity to return to the Disclosure Review Program in this new leadership role and look forward to continuing to work with the talented and dedicated professionals across the Division and the agency in our vital work to protect investors and facilitate capital formation."

Prior to her role as Deputy Chief Counsel, Ms. Brightwell re-joined the Division in 2017 as a Senior Advisor to the Director after serving as a Senior Advisor to Chair Mary Jo White throughout her tenure. In advising Chair White, Ms. Brightwell was principally responsible for Division of Corporation Finance and Office of the Chief Accountant matters, including financial reporting and dozens of rulemakings to implement disclosure reform and capital markets-related statutory mandates. Prior to that role, Ms. Brightwell served in the Division of Corporation Finance as Senior Special Counsel to the Director and Special Counsel in the Office of Chief Counsel. Ms. Brightwell originally joined the Division as an attorney in the Disclosure Review Program.

Ms. Brightwell earned her J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School and received her Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, in Financial Management from Clemson University.