The global rails logistics market size is poised to grow by USD 39.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005894/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for rail logistics due to the rising trade is one of the significant factors that will influence market growth. The increase in trade has induced businesses to choose railways as the preferred mode of transportation for their goods because of its higher fuel efficiency, ability to carry high capacity of goods, low railway transport charges compared to road transportation costs, and its services being independent of weather conditions. The high usage of railway transportation as the mode of goods transfer benefits businesses as well as the country's economy.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major rails logistics market growth came from the intermodals segment. Shippers prefer intermodals transportation as it sends multiple less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments to the same destination. Moreover, this mode of transportation is growing rapidly, as it is flexible in terms of connectivity. Furthermore, it is supported by various growth drivers, such as accelerated adoption of containerization, growth in domestic intermodal transportation, globalization, and an increase in international transportation. With the increasing growth of intermodal transportation, companies are investing in the development of intermodal containers and trailers for better efficiency in terms of carrying goods.

North America accounted for the largest rail logistics market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The highly developed rail freight infrastructure and railway expansion projects undertaken by various states will significantly influence rail logistics market growth in this region.

The global rails logistics market is concentrated. Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this rails logistics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global rails logistics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Integration of IoT in Rails Logistics will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing Internet and mobile penetration, the growing acceptability of online payments, and favorable demographics are key rail logistics market trends that will gain influence the demand for rail logistics. The door-to-door facility provided by companies offer services in road logistics and ensure last-mile delivery. Additionally, customers demand to express shipping of goods and commodities. To cater to these demands, better infrastructures, facilities, and more employee strength are required, which involves a significant investment. Key vendors are focusing on improving the rail network and latest technology-based service offerings, such as integrated ticketing, IoT-enabled services for efficient use of rail logistics, real-time tracking, and better environmental-friendly ways of transport.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Rails Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rails logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rails logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rails logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rails logistics market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Intermodal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tank wagons Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Freight cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Rail Cargo Group

Russian Railways

Union Pacific Corp.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005894/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/