On August 27, 2020, an update to the Industry Guide to Health Canada's Safety Requirements for Children's Toys and Related Products was published on Health Canada's Consumer Product Safety Program web page.

The document provides guidance to industry about safety requirements under Toys Regulations (SOR/2011-17) for children's toys and related products manufactured, advertised, imported or sold in Canada.

The following are the updates on the guide:

Spelling errors corrected and some minor editorial changes

Contact information for the Office Québécois de la langue française, in the "Toys sold in the province of Quebec" section adjusted

The name of the "Règlement sur les trousses d'expérience scientifiques" throughout the French version of the document has been corrected

The "Dolls, plush toys and soft toys" and "Other textile products for children" sections have been modified, to specify the requirements for children's costumes as follows: Children's dress-up costumes, including Halloween costumes, that are composed of textile fibers or other pliable materials are considered to be soft toys Children's costumes with a raised fiber surface are considered to be plush toys Children's daywear articles with learning or play features may also be considered to be soft toys, plush toys, or both



