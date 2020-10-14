Aryana Justice: The Inspiring Story of a 21 Year Old Entrepreneur

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Having 1,200 people join her investment group, Aryana Justice is patrolling her way up the Foreign Exchange Trading (FOREX) ladder as Chairman 10 at only 21.

The FOREX journey begins 1 year and 5 months ago for the 21-years old as she was looking for a way out. Growing up with a single mother who had her when she was just a teenager, Justice felt the need to always learn quickly as she grows up alongside her teenage mom. Having to go through this lifestyle, Justice becomes all-too-familiar with the financial stress and burden that her mom had to go through, which she wishes to discontinue for the both of them. At 20 years old Justice was working at a call center in Las Vegas full time while studying in college as a business major. Though she was grateful for the experience, she believes that she has so much more to offer to the world. She always has big business ideas yet limited platforms to channel them and had a shortcoming of resources and network. This prompts her to reinvest her other business ideas into something bigger. Even though she didn't know what or how yet, Justice was determined to find out what platform is out there. She first came across her FOREX mentor when she was scrolling through her Instagram. At the time, her mentor was making $5,000 residually at just 21. Justice learned how FOREX has helped him significantly and benefited the people around him, and by that, she was sold. Justice realizes that this might be the perfect opportunity to help her get out of her job and help her family. Her ambitions about FOREX drive her to visit a Convention in Dallas, Texas. There, she met a lot of people who were of the same age and similar backgrounds as her. "I talked to a lot of people who share the same background as me and they were in a better position financially. At that moment, I told myself that if they can do it, why can't I?" Justice commented.

Her persistence in learning more about Foreign Exchange Trading resulted in her current high-ranking position in the Tradehouse Investment Organization. As a high-ranking Entrepreneur, Justice is responsible to keep the unity and community of her organization together. Her platform provides educational tools and assistance for somebody who knows nothing about the market and is looking forward to becoming an independent profitable trainee. Her partnered company, IMastery Academy provides her trainees with educational videos and training that goes over different levels of advancements; beginner, intermediate, and advanced. Additionally, the platform also offers them tools such as; the harmonic scanners, which is a tool that is also used to detect profitable patterns within the market, Go-Live, which is a platform that allows forex educators -- who has made 6 to 7 figures in the market, to go on live sessions with each other to share their strategies and techniques while also making some profit off of it as well, and lastly there is GoldCup which is an add on provided by IMastery academy that sends out something called a "signal" to your phone and you copy and paste those parameters into your trading app. Copy, paste, profit. On top of all, Tradehouse also offers a second stream of income, which is residuals - with every person who is interested in becoming profitable with her, they are allowed to sign up with her and join her team to get access to her mentorship and products. Her rank as a "Chairman 10", indicates that she has 500+ people on her team from all over the world. "Our goal is to make an income while making an impact," Justice stated. "We get compensated to expose a life changing skill while mentoring you on you how to create a profitable business."

Besides that, Justice also holds in-person meetings and events to reach out to more people about this opportunity and to join her team. Even during this pandemic, Justice remains strategic with her plan to expand her team through in-person events with careful precautions concerning the pandemic. Some of her tips that she'd like to share for young people who are looking to join the FOREX business includes:

1) You have to never quit.

"This journey is not easy; you will meet a lot of different personalities and go through your spiritual and mental awakening. If this is something that you want to do, you have to be willing to put up with it even during times when you just want to give up. It's not worth it. Everything will pay off you just have to have faith. Faith is taking that first step even when you can't see the rest of the staircase," Justice stated. Perception is reality, you must believe it to see it.

2) Don't let any outside opinions influence your success.

"Many people will tell you how it doesn't work - how it doesn't work for them, or that it is a scam. They are simply uneducated about the platform, but you can't let other people's opinions about your career field influence how much you want to succeed. Our organization and top leaders have been featured on other publications including Yahoo, Fox News, and Forbes for the amount of success we've been creating in such a short amount of time. Forex is for anybody, but it isn't for everybody, however you can't allow outside opinions to determine personal success.

3) Follow the blueprints.

"As long as you are following what your mentor is giving you; join daily zoom calls and training, and completely mentally tap into the products and advice that they are giving you, you will succeed. We have coaches and mentors who are experienced and can guide you through obstacles you face as well as show you how to access million dollar products that will help you succeed. The products work, the blueprint works but what determines your success in this business is if you choose to work too.

Written By: Alya Putri

