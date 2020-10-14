Exro Technologies Inc.: Exro Grants Stock Options

Exro Grants Aggregate of 2,618,000 Shares in the Capital of the Company at $3.15 per Share

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Exro Technologies Inc. ( TSXV:EXRO)(OTCQB:EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 2,618,000 shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $3.15 per share, expiring five years from the date of grant, pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan. All of the options are subject to vesting provisions, and any shares issued upon exercise of an option will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a Clean Tech company that has developed a new class of control technology for electric powertrains. Exro's advanced motor control technology, our "Coil Driver", expands the capabilities of electric motors and powertrains. The Coil Driver enables two separate torque profiles within a given motor. The first is calibrated for low speed and high torque, while the second provides expanded operation at high speed. The ability to change configuration allows efficiency optimization for each operating mode, resulting in overall reductions in energy consumption. The controller automatically and seamlessly selects the appropriate configuration in real time so that torque demand and efficiency are optimized.

The limitations of traditional electric machines and power technology are becoming more evident. In many increasingly prominent applications, traditional methods cannot meet the required performance. This means either oversizing the equipment, adding additional motors, or implementing heavy mechanical geared solutions. Exro offers a new solution for system optimization through implementation of its technology which can yield the following results: increased drive cycle efficiency, reduced system volume, reduced weight, expanded torque and speed capabilities. Exro allows the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

Sue Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer

