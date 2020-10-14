Living Health Integrative Medicine Celebrates its 19th Anniversary

Living Health Integrative Medicine, Which Was Founded by Dr. Thomas Chaney and Dr. Stephanie Chaney, Provides a Natural and Effective Integrative Approach to Health

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2020 / Dr. Thomas Chaney and Dr. Stephanie Chaney are pleased to announce that Living Health Integrative Medicine, which they co-founded, is celebrating 19 years in business.

As Dr. Thomas Chaney noted, he and Dr. Stephanie Chaney are proud of the way their devotion to integrative medicine has helped Living Health Integrative Medicine to become the leader in holistic wellness throughout Maryland, Washington DC and Northern Virginia.

They also take pride in the fact that they are leaders in functional medicine and physical medicine. They use the most current research and science to help guide the treatments they suggest for their valued patients.

Dr. Thomas Chaney, Dr. Stephanie Chaney and their team of practitioners truly live up to their practice's name, working as an integrated team to provide everyone with the best possible care and results.

"Our model of integrative medicine incorporates natural therapies and treatments to address the whole body versus simply treating a symptom temporarily," Dr. Thomas Chaney said.

"Our goal is to help you achieve your health goals and for you to reach your maximum health potential."

From people who are dealing with the pain associated with neuropathy, to those who are looking for effective physical therapy, require regenerative medicine treatments and/or wish to lose weight or have been diagnosed with diabetes, Dr. Stephanie Chaney said they focus on practicing integrative medicine, which focuses on identifying the root cause of health issues.

"We combine multiple treatment options, such as chiropractic, physical therapy, functional medicine, nutrition, regenerative medicine, diagnostic testing, dietary supplement therapy, detoxification and custom nutrition plans," she said.

About Dr. Thomas Chaney, Dr. Stephanie Chaney and Living Health Integrative Medicine:

Dr. Thomas Chaney is a Maryland native and the founder and co-owner of Living Health Integrative Medicine, which takes a holistic approach to healthcare. He is the co-author of the best-selling books "Lose the Gluten, Lose your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save your Brain" and "Defeat Diabetes." Dr. Chaney is a respected member of the profession with a national reputation for dedication to helping the public improve their health naturally.

Dr. Stephanie Chaney grew up in Ottawa Canada and is the co-owner of Living Health Integrative Medicine. She is a leader in the integrative health field, sharing her knowledge with practitioners and the public. Dr. Chaney is a renowned speaker on holistic health and regular guest on the morning show, Great Day Washington. She has also been featured as a guest natural health expert on FOX, ABC and NBC. She is the co-author of the best-selling books "Lose the Gluten, Lose your Gut. Ditch the Grain, Save your Brain" and "Defeat Diabetes."

