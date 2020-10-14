TOKYO, Oct 14, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Banking Channel Solutions Limited(1) in collaboration with Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Inc. today announced that they have developed and delivered a tablet solution for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. that enables customers to make deposits and withdrawals, complete bank transfers, open accounts, and change addresses directly from tablet PCs at branch offices. The companies offer tablet devices as subscription services and the total service of operation and multi-vendor hardware maintenance support.Starting in October, Mizuho Bank plans to gradually introduce this tablet solution to its 348 branches throughout Japan and to begin offering this service. By establishing a system that enables Mizuho Bank's new account system "MINORI" to be connected directly online from a tablet, individual customers visiting the bank will be able to complete transactions by simply inputting data into the tablet, without having to fill out an application form. This will lead to improved customer service by simplifying procedures and will lead to a significant reduction in Mizuho Bank's clerical work hours.Going forward, Fujitsu and Banking Channel Solutions will continue to support Mizuho Bank in its efforts for driving digital transformation (DX) and transforming its branch offices to next-generation branches that focus on customer consulting services.BackgroundSince 2008, Fujitsu and Banking Channel Solutions have supported Mizuho Bank's branch offices in the implementation, operation and maintenance of their branch office systems, have supported Mizuho Bank's core system for many years by Fujitsu, and have jointly developed and launched a new account system called "MINORI".Mizuho Bank is making major changes to its branches in recent changes in the needs of individual customers for banks and the use of branch offices, and changes in lifestyles of people that has changed significantly due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2014, Mizuho Bank has introduced tablet devices to the branch offices to improve its customer service and to change its administration procedures. To further improve customer convenience and satisfaction, Fujitsu is adding more in-branch tablets and introducing new services.About the Solution1. Tablet Solution: Process completed directly from the tablet with online connection to the core accounting systemIn the past, clerical work used to be performed in branch offices by having staff print out information that customers have entered into tablets on paper slips, which are then read via QR code at a terminal.With the newly developed tablet solution, data entered on the tablet by the customer can be sent directly to the accounting system, allowing the customer to complete transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, transfers, accounts opening, and addresses change. In addition, by using the tablet-mounted camera to read customer identification documents and in conjunction with the smartphone biometric authentication function, customers can quickly complete the procedures without having to go through the procedures for customer identification at the counter. As a result, Mizuho Bank can significantly reduce the clerical work hours for branch staffs.2. Managed Device Services: Reducing IT costs with subscription-based terminalsFujitsu will capitalize tablets used by Mizuho Bank, and provide subscription to the handsets, kitting, delivery, maintenance and collection. This service is provided to Mizuho Bank ahead of the official launch of subscription service for terminal devices. The subscription fee is determined based on the number of tablets used, starting from about 3,000 tablets, which are scheduled to be used at Mizuho Bank's branches nationwide. This eliminates the need to purchase and manage spare equipment and minimizes IT costs.Operation status of the equipment covered by the contract and incident progress can be checked at any time through the portal site from a PC or smartphone. By visualizing operations, this reduces the burden of asset management of Mizuho Bank and contributes to reducing operating costs for tablets devices.3. Branch Management Service: Single point of contact of support including multivendor hardware maintenanceBanking Channel Solutions will provide one-stop hardware maintenance, operation support, and business application support for tablets and self-service machines(2) in order to provide total support in a safe and secure manner, including the introduction of approximately 3,000 tablets, online connection with accounting systems, and linkage with related equipment.In addition, based on its past experience and know-how, it provides the single point of contact for inquiries about the equipment including those of 3rd party vendors, and integrates the contact point for operation and maintenance including tablet solutions, to smoothly respond to inquiries and problems.(1) Banking Channel Solutions LimitedFujitsu group company established in August 2008 and is 51% owned by Fujitsu and 49% by Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. 