E-money platform Contis partners with UK fintech startup Ordo on instant payments

Contis is powering the fintech revolution, helping businesses unleash their true potential with award-winning real-time payment solutions. Contis puts next generation accounts, cards and apps in the hands of their customers.

Ordo is also helping businesses and organisations unleash their potential with technology that makes getting paid easy. With smart, secure and automatic bank transfers, it's one of the safest and fastest ways of managing finances between people. It also takes the hassle out of requesting and tracking business payments with immediate money transfer and automatic invoice reconciliation.

This partnership will soon make loading accounts quicker and simpler for Contis' end-customers. With the potential to benefit over 800,000 accounts, it'll also simplify loan repayments, fund transfers between contacts and even splitting bills between friends.

Contis is a Principal member of Visa, providing B2B issuing and processing through its wholly owned, cloud-based technology. Everyone's needs are unique. That's why Contis' end-to-end platform and alternative payments technology enables every company to build their own bespoke solution. Partnering with Ordo brings additional choice and functionality for businesses and their customers.

Peter Cox, CEO and Founder at Contis, said: "We're delighted to partner with Ordo to bring instant remittances and automatic reconciliation to businesses and account holders alike. At a time when finances are tight for many, the benefits of quick and secure digital money transfer are especially welcome.

"This is the latest in a long run of Contis innovations and updates, recently including Buffer 'secondary authorisation' technology and international payments with Currencycloud. We pride ourselves on offering a frictionless experience to our clients and their customers. Integrating Ordo's exciting tech has the potential to enhance payments capabilities for over 800,000 accounts and counting!"

Craig Tillotson, CEO at Ordo, said: "Our partnership with Contis means that even more businesses and their end customers can quickly start to benefit from Ordo's revolutionary Open Banking enabled Request for Payment service, lowering costs, improving efficiency, and delivering simpler and safer payments for end customers. The shared desire of our two teams to use technology and service innovation to deliver real benefits to our clients and the complementary nature of our businesses made it an easy decision to partner with Contis and add Ordo into their end-to-end platform."

About Contis

Contis is transforming payments, issuing and processing. We help corporates, banks, fintechs and insurers unleash their true potential. Founded in 2008 by Peter Cox, Contis provides award winning, cloud-based, real-time payment solutions. We enable our clients to deliver next-generation accounts, cards and apps to their customers. One of the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019 and 2020. We have offices in the UK, Lithuania and India. Contis benefits from a full licence suite, including FCA and Bank of Lithuania eMoney Licences which cover the EEA and a full UK Consumer Credit Licence. Contis is a Principal Visa member with full sponsorship capability.

About Ordo

Ordo removes hassle & headache from payments, and has made getting paid easy. Ordo means reduced costs, immediate money transfer, automatically reconciled payments, improved invoice security, and happy customers. We've integrated with QuickBooks, Sage and Xero, we're FCA authorised (FRN836070), invested in by Nationwide Building Society, the former Faster Payments leadership team & CGI partners.

Using the Competition and Markets Authority's Open Banking mandate, Ordo is connected to: Allied Irish, Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Cash Plus, Danske Bank, First Direct, HSBC, Halifax, Lloyds, Monzo, Nationwide, Natwest, Revolt, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, TSB and Ulster Bank. More banks are being added over the coming weeks.

