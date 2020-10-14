CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.10.2020;Das Instrument 1DO SE0005624756 DOXA AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2020

The instrument 1DO SE0005624756 DOXA AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2020

