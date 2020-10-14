CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.10.2020;Das Instrument HM5 AU000000CFE0 CAPE LAMBERT RES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2020

The instrument HM5 AU000000CFE0 CAPE LAMBERT RES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2020

