Solar and energy storage play a key role in Project Gilghi, an off-grid water security system that could help people who have poor access to potable water and sanitation.From pv magazine Australia The remote indigenous community of Gillen Bore in Australia's Northern Territory is now thanking its lucky stars, as an innovative off-grid solution has provided affordable and continuous potable water. The breakthrough is a solar-powered water treatment plant that has won the 2020 Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Chris Binnie Award for Sustainable Water Management. Project Gilghi is the brainchild ...

