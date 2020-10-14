A new report by the University of Texas at Austin's Webber Energy Group looks at how much solar each US state could develop along interstate highways.From pv magazine USA As more states establish renewable energy mandates and expand the penetration of solar onto their grids, officials and developers are finding that locating land for these projects can be tricky. A new study released by the University of Texas at Austin's Webber Energy Group looks to solve some of these siting issues by using publicly available and underutilized land at interstate exits. The report looks at land surrounding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...