eTeacher Group strengthens partnership with Nuvei with launch of Langaroo.com

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2020, a provider of online education services in more than 20 countries.



Nuveiprovides online payment technology and services for Langaroo, eTeacher's new one-on-one English language tuition service for children. Responding to the increased demand for distance learning, the group has reached a new demographic of students with this service.

Established in the year 2000 as a K-12 online tutoring service in Israel, eTeacher has seen phenomenal growth in both its range of services and scope. It now boasts thousands of graduates worldwide from its six schools, which include Highway to English and Tekkie Uni.

Nuvei has been powering eTeacher's online payments since 2014. International providers of online education require a robust payment system that can provide a localized solution to cater to specific regional needs and handle cross-border payments as smoothly as domestic ones.

eTeacher's customers largely pay by recurring and subscription billing; courses are ongoing services, and customers prefer automatic recurring payments that last for the duration of their chosen course, instead of filling in their card details repeatedly. With Nuvei's Checkout solution, customers enjoy a fast and frictionless payment journey, tailored to their location. Available through a single integration, eTeacher benefits from the innovative features of Nuvei's subscription engine, including customized billing plans, automated subscription management and decline recovery features such as automatic retry, which significantly reduces lost conversions.

"At eTeacher Group, we strive to bring quality education to as many people as we can, so it is essential to have a payment partner that we can rely upon as we scale," said Itay Shalital, chief financial officer at eTeacher Group. "Our success can be measured by our fast-growing number of annual enrollments of students from across the globe. Our partnership with Nuvei continues to provide us the scalable and innovative payment technology that we require as we expand into new markets and demographics."

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with eTeacher Group, and wholeheartedly support its goal of bringing the traditional classroom to the internet," said Yuval Ziv, managing director of digital payments at Nuvei. "In addition to the growing demand for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel confident that eTeacher's business will continue to flourish in the years to come. Nuvei is well positioned to address the expanding payment requirements of its long-term strategies."

