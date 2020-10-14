MXC exchange: MXC Exchange Launches "MX DeFi" Yield Farming to Remain the top Centralized DeFi Token Supporter

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / MXC (www.mxc.com), a leading and reputable cryptocurrency provider of spot, margin, contract, leveraged ETF, index products, contract, PoS staking, and OTC services showcases its unique approach to decentralized finance (DeFi). The transition from traditional yield mining to MX DeFi has been incredibly successful, further illustrating the company's commitment to innovation.

MXC is Ahead of the Rest

The past few months have been incredibly exciting for anyone interested in decentralized finance, or DeFi. Many projects have launched this year, and more of them are still in the pipelines. Numerous tokens obtained a listing on MXC first (including PNK, COMP, LEND, POLS, and many others), as the company has beaten its competition hands-down in this segment.

The tokens listed on MXC ahead of platforms such as OKEx, Huobi, or Binance have all gone through significant value increases. This has been appreciated by the growing MXC Exchange community. Ultimately, all other major exchanges listed the tokens as well, leaving less room for profit for enthusiasts.

So far, MXC has beaten its competitors to listing for over a dozen different DeFi tokens. That list will keep increasing as more time progresses. Keeping the finger on the DeFi pulse is crucial for any exchange trying to make a lasting impact on cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Supporting new DeFi Projects and Tokens

Outperforming the competition requires an open mind toward new concepts and industries. MXC Exchange has become one of the biggest service providers in Asia. Adding support for DeFi projects and yield farming to the growing list of services strengthens the company's position on the market.

MXC Vice President of Global Business Katherine Deng states:

"We are always open-minded toward potential trends in the broader cryptocurrency and blockchain space. DeFi assets are in high demand, and we strive to offer our customers what they desire. This approach allows us to introduce clients to new DeFi projects and assets, all the while providing a safe yield mining environment. Our state-of-the-art Impermanent Loss Compensation ensures token volatility is never a concern."

As cryptocurrency enthusiasts actively seek out the next potential DeFi "unicorn", they need access to new tokens at an early stage. MXC Exchange provides users with everything they need, as it removes the barriers to entry often faced when dealing with DEXes. This has resulted in a much higher trading volume on the platform, as well as a growing appreciation for the various DeFi efforts launched by the company.

In turn, MXC Exchange has already made the transition from yield mining to MX DeFi. Shifting the focus to a more accommodating and modern business model puts the platform several steps ahead of other exchanges. All aspects related to this transition - user feedback, lock-up funds, and overall social activity - confirm the switch to MX DeFi is exactly what the users wanted.

MX DeFi is the Future

To cater to the needs and wants of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, MXC Exchange initially launched two yield mining projects. Both FRONT and POLS , which were supported by this exchange well before anyone listed them - saw plenty of enthusiasm from community members. The yield mining projects turned out to be a huge success, but MXC noted there was room to take things one step further.

Ever since MX DeFi has been introduced, the increase in locked-up funds has been notably higher. New projects such as DeFiner, Chicken Finance, and BTCTRON have all seen ample liquidity support. Combined totals for these three projects top $20 million, with BCTRON reaching its cap of 6.4 million USDT within the first 30 minutes. A further testament to how MX DeFi is shaping the future of decentralized finance yield mining.

What's more, the BTCTRON mining project is supported by Tron Foundation official.

Further, MXC exchange is world's first to enable $BTCTRON deposit & withdrawal service, which is also re-tweeted by Justin Sun, founder of the TRON and current CEO of BitTorrent.

Giving users different choices and options is what decentralized finance is all about. Through MX DeFi, users can mine BTCTRON - a TRC-20 tokenized version of Bitcoin - as well as KFC and FIN tokens. All they need to do is lock their MX, USDT, or ETH assets in the pool. None of the DeFi assets have a hard cap, allowing for users to earn unlimited rewards. All locked tokens can be withdrawn in a flexible manner.

On that topic, MXC Exchange users can benefit from MX DeFi and yield farming without worrying about price drops. If the mined token drops in value, users will be covered by MXC's Impermanent Loss Compensation. In short, the company offsets profits or covers outstanding losses through its standby fund.

MXC Exchange is the only trading platform offering such lucrative yield farming options to its users. The company's mission is to empower the user first and foremost.

MXC Exchange Vice president of Global Operations Alex adds:

"At MXC, we are 110% committed to provide our users with the best and safest trading experience. Decentralized finance is the most popular trend in cryptocurrency right now. Our dedication to supporting up-and-coming projects creates a win-win-win situation for us, our users, and the innovative DeFi projects."

