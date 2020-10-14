Halton Group becomes majority owner in UK company, Flamgard Calidair

HELSINKI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air company Halton Group has become the majority shareholder, with 55 percent ownership, in the UK-based damper and fire damper designer and manufacturer, Flamgard Calidair. The acquisition, which was made in mid-September 2020, is a follow-up to Halton's purchase of a 19 percent holding in the company in July 2019.

Flamgard Calidair specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality specialist HVAC dampers and the associated equipment for demanding industrial and energy production environments, such as nuclear power plants and underground construction (tunnels). Founded in 1981, the company is a former competitor of Halton's and has delivered solutions for several demanding projects around the world. The companies will seek growth together.

"After years of consideration, we concluded that, by combining the two companies' knowhow and manufacturing and sales networks, we could achieve major synergies that would help us to grow," says Director of Halton Marine Sami Piirainen.

The management of Flamgard Calidair agree and trust that the arrangement and close cooperation between the companies significantly enhance the business of both organizations.

"This collaboration is an excellent move and we are looking forward to a great future, working together and growing our diverse global market sectors," state Flamgard Calidair CEO Lee Bramald and Managing Director Steve Edwards.

The companies' joint markets have so far been spared the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the pandemic has disrupted several of Halton's market segments, sectors such as petrochemicals, heavy industry, nuclear power and underground infrastructure construction seem to provide good opportunities in projects which require our expertise on challenging environments. We see strong potential in these markets, and an opportunity to strengthen our position together," says Sami Piirainen.

