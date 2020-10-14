Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ), LEI: 549300NZI620CFL1TR88 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: OP PREFB SE0008041248 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press releases published by Oscar Properties reason: Holding AB (publ) on October 13, 2020 at 13.45 CET and on October 14, 2020 at 07.30 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous October 14, 2020, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instrument s: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On October 13, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, in accordance with Chapter 13, section 7 a of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528), decided to halt the trading in the class B preference shares of Oscar Properties Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now decided that the trading in the class B preference shares shall be resumed. Nasdaq Stockholm will closely monitor the price development and the trading in the shares, and is prepared to decide on further interventions to uphold an orderly trading in the instruments. Nasdaq Stockholm AB also encourages trading members and participants to take relevant actions to promote an orderly trading and to prevent trading that could be illicit. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Gustav Liljekvist på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Gustav Liljekvist, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.