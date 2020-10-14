Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Prime Living AB (publ), LEI:54930047PEIG41OHTF84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: PRIME SE0006422309PRIME PREF B SE0006422317 PRIME PREF C SE0013647054 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Prime Living AB (publ) on October 13, 2020, at 20:30 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous October 14, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified