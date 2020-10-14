Renewable energy training institutes are springing up all over Nigeria, empowering an army of young people with solar technology skills in a country where unemployment is a huge challenge.Nigeria is now the biggest market in Africa for off-grid energy solutions and the second in the world after India. The solar energy boom did not only increase access to affordable electricity in Nigeria; it also created the need for an efficient and competent workforce with the requisite technical skills for the renewable energy industry. In response, solar training institutes and centers have sprung up all over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...