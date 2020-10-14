Parks Associates consumer and industry research addresses impact of COVID-19, voice technology trends, support services, and cybersecurity

Industry whitepapers target growing challenges and opportunities for connected home industry

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2020focused on COVID-19 contact tracing, voice technology, consumer privacy concerns, and the smart TV and OTT video markets. The firm finds 64% of US broadband households have an internet-connected entertainment device, while 30% have a smart home device, creating a range of products in the home that can deliver new value but also need monitoring and cybersecurity protections.



"A customer's experience with a brand's product is no longer influenced only by that product but by the entire ecosystem in which that product operates," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Our new whitepapers highlight key areas in the market that offer insights into current market demands and especially the impact of the coronavirus on consumer technology purchases and use."

Next-Generation Support: Building an Engagement Platformexamines the direct connections between support services and greater consumer engagement with today's connected solutions.

Market Snapshot: COVID-19 Contact Tracing: Consumer Perspectivesexamines consumer willingness to share their data as part of a contact tracing effort.

Market Snapshot: Voice as a Lifeline and the Transformation of Home Telephonyexamines residential voice technologies, as landlines have become valuable lifelines for populations under shelter-in-place, work-from-home, and school-from-home mandates.

Optimizing the Smart TV Experiencehighlights the evolution of video and the TV in the home and the role of technology in pushing the smart TV further to the forefront of the in-home video viewing experience.

Market Snapshot: Disney+ and Apple TV+highlights the impact of the entry of Disney+ and Apple TV+ in OTT market, including insights into the factors driving and sustaining their growth.

Cybersecurity Impact on Smart Home Market Growthexamines the growing need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in the smart home industry.

To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. The company's research expertise includes security and smart home, digital media and entertainment, home networks, internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, and energy management. http://www.parksassociates.com

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

rosey@parksassociates.com



