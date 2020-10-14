On request of Toleranzia AB, company registration number 556877-2866, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 15, 2020. Shares Short name: TOL -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 54 346 041 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007438577 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 204110 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556877-2866 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short TOL TO3 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximu 25 243 025 m numbe r of warra nts to be liste d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO3 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Toleranzia AB through cash payment during the subscription period. The subscription price shall correspond to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price in the Toleranzia ABs share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 16 August 2021 - 27 August 2021, however the subscription price shall not be lower than the quota value and not exceed SEK 2.25 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 1 September 2021 - 15 September 2021 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 13 September 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0014808408 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 204111 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin SEK g curre ncy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46704129954.