S Immo has a track record of cleverly anticipating regional/sectoral real estate cycles in Europe. This includes the expansion into CEE in the early 2000s, later investments in the German residential and office markets and subsequent diversification outside of Berlin. Its active approach has allowed the company to post five- and 10-year EPRA NAV total returns (TR) to end-2019 of c 23% and 14% pa, respectively. Its current focus is on secondary German residential and office markets (eg Erfurt) and selective CEE investments. In the longer term, it plans to pursue development projects using its extensive landbank in the Berlin commuter belt.

