The 2019/20 season was typically successful from a sporting perspective, which reaffirmed Borussia Dortmund's position as one of the leading football teams in Germany and Europe. The coming year is likely to be more challenging financially due to the operating restrictions necessitated by COVID-19, but the company is well-placed to deliver a strong recovery in earnings if restrictions ease, albeit visibility on these is limited. The valuation reflects the uncertain outlook as it is trading at a significant (166%) discount to our sum-of the-parts valuation, broadly in-line with historic sales multiples, and at a discount to its peers.

