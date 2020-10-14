Alefarm Brewing A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 6 November 2020. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Monsenso A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 30 October 2020 at 15:00 CET at the latest. Name: Alefarm Brewing ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061407699 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ALEFRM ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: Minimum: 12,600,000 shares Maximum: 13,400,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 37037974 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 205284 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------------- 45 Consumer Staples ---------------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------------------ 4510 Food, Beverage & Tobacco ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793944