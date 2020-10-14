AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces the launch of the AVerVision M90UHD Mechanical Arm Visualiser. This innovative teaching tool is destined to engage students in exciting new ways with its 322X total zoom (14X optical, 23X digital) document camera.

Enhancing the whole student learning experience, teachers can go from a massive A3 shooting area to focusing on small details, such as tiny postage stamps. The incredible zooming power is complemented by lucid imaging from an Ultra HD, 13-megapixel lens and super-quick autofocusing, displaying every subtle detail.

Along with projecting intricate live images, the AVerVision M90UHD enables one-push recording, image capturing, and playback. These options make it easy for users to create content to use instantly in class or save for creating interactive assignments or online courses later. Its convenient playback function also helps educators reflect on their own teaching methods and evolve content to help develop a dynamic learning environment.

The AVerVision M90UHD's long mechanical arm is highly extendable, and its weighted base lets users change the camera angle without shaking the whole device and creating a wobbly image. This stability and reach allows teachers using the M90UHD as a USB webcam for livestreaming to give distance learning students a view of their on-campus classmates, reducing the isolation of learning from home. In addition to USB connectivity, HDMI and VGA ports offer convenient versatility.

"The M90UHD is a visualiser with an impressive line-up of features, all serving to help teachers demonstrate different types of materials in an extraordinarily vivid way, "said Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing. "What's more, instinctive function buttons, an extendable arm, and AVerTouch software allow teachers of any subject to create fantastic collaborations in next to no time."

AVerTouch software compatibility is an additional feature of the M90UHD. This free app connects the visualizer to student and teacher devices, and users can sync the system with the cloud to automatically save images and videos.

MSRP: £799 ex VAT

