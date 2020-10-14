Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Von 39 auf 465 Millionen Börsenwert in kürzester Zeit! Mit dieser Aktie möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 11:52
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Half-Year Results

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Half-Year Results

PR Newswire

London, October 14

14 October 2020

Picton Property Income Limited
("Picton")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Half-Year Results

Picton will announce results for the six-month period to 30 September 2020 on Thursday, 12 November 2020.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 9.00 am UK time on the day. To participate, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:

James Verstringhe
Tavistock
Tel: 020 7920 3150
james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £659 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.