Strategic Expansion Meets Growing Customer Demand for Scalable, Cost-Efficient, Sustainable and Powerful IT Solutions

Bulk Data Centers, one of the Nordics' leading data center providers delivering ultra flexible, scalable, highly connected and sustainable solutions, announces that it has expanded its capacity in Southern Norway, adding 3MW of critical power to its N01 data center. This latest expansion delivers additional capacity for new and existing customers in the UK and beyond seeking to support High Performance Computing (HPC) needs and other requirements with Bulk's high-density, high-availability, low total cost of ownership data center solutions. The additional capacity has been designed to deliver power and cooling for 30kW racks and was provisioned and ready for service within 4 months.

The N01 Norway data center campus, located on a 300ha site with up to 1GW of renewable power, offers key advantages to tenants due to its location in the lowest-cost energy region of Norway and its proximity to Europe's largest renewable substation (with a capacity of 3.6GW). Supported by over 12 independent feeds, the facility delivers reliable uptime for the highest availability needs and highest performance workload demands. N01 also offers access to carrier-neutral, high-capacity fiber connectivity to the U.S. and Europe. With this expansion, Bulk underscores its scalability, agility and dedication to comprehensively meeting the evolving demands of its customers.

"At its core, Bulk understands the necessity of listening to our customers, understanding their individual needs and delivering solutions that address those needs to the fullest extent," says Jon Gravråk, Chief Executive Officer, Bulk Infrastructure Group. "This expansion is tailored for specific customer needs addressing the latest high density HPC solutions. We are seeing increased demand for our N01 Campus where customers benefit from the lowest Total Cost of Operations in Europe taking advantage of the direct connection to 100% carbon free energy and will have more announcements soon. We look forward to matching our customers' exciting growth trajectories, expanding and evolving to continue serving as a long-term, trusted Nordic IT partner."

Following Bulk's new contract for fiber connectivity secured earlier this year with Telia Carrier, as well as the region's growth in international and regional fiber systems, Southern Norway is becoming a key location for both sustainable digital solutions and vital connectivity. Bulk continues to serve as a strategic partner in the region, taking the sustainability and business value of the Nordic data center to the next level. Offering green-powered data center locations that offer enhanced power resilience, scalability and flexibility, Bulk Data Centers ensures even the highest density workloads run with the utmost availability, cost efficiency and responsiveness.

About Bulk Data Centers

Bulk Data Centers (Bulk) delivers ultra-flexible, highly connected, and massively scalable data center and colocation solutions backed by personalized service excellence. As a trusted advisor offering strategically located data centers in Norway and Denmark, Bulk enables customers to reduce costs and environmental impact. Bulk leads the industry in resilience, cost efficiency, scalability and sustainability with solutions that deliver long-term growth potential with the lowest total cost of ownership. From colocation to powered land, Bulk supports business-critical solutions with unsurpassed standards, power and connectivity. To learn how Bulk Data Centers can solve your complex data and communications logistics challenges, visit Bulkinfrastructure.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Bulk Data Centers is a division of Bulk Infrastructure Group, a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure in the Nordics. Bulk Infrastructure is an industrial investor, developer and operator of industrial real estate, data centers and dark fiber networks.

