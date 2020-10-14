On 12 October 2020, Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, submitted a voting rights notification according to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:

'Referring to the voting rights notification dated 29/09/2020 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Adva Optical Networking SE on 25/09/2020, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):

1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Adva Optical Networking SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.

2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in Adva Optical Networking SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.

3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of Adva Optical Networking SE.

4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of Adva Optical Networking SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Adva Optical Networking SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.'

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 14 October 2020

ADVA Optical Networking SE

The Management Board