Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.: Grayhawk Welcomes Aurélie Jaclot to Growing Montreal Family Office

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Following the announcement of a significant equity investment and strategic partnership in the company by Sagard Holdings, Grayhawk Wealth ("Grayhawk") is proud to announce the addition of Aurélie Jaclot as Partner, Relationship Lead, Quebec. Aurélie has been working in the asset and wealth management industry for over 15 years with passion, tenacity and integrity, and will play a key role as Grayhawk expands its national reach to serve successful families in Quebec.

Prior to joining the Grayhawk team, Aurélie was Senior Vice-President at Lombard Odier, one of Switzerland's most recognized private banks, where she led the French team in the London office. In her role, she brought a family office approach to support families in all their asset management reflections: from organization, structuring, investment, education, family governance to the integration of the next generations. Aurélie is convinced that education and networking can make a difference: she has developed innovative service offers aimed in particular for women and entrepreneurs.

"I have always wanted to simplify the lives of families in the often complex management of their wealth, and I am proud to represent Grayhawk in Quebec and deeply committed to developing strong and lasting ties with our families," said Aurélie Jaclot.

Aurélie began her career in Europe with major institutions such as LVMH in London and Merrill Lynch. Aurélie later worked as a senior private banker at Pictet & Cie, the largest Swiss private bank, in Paris. There, she used her skills in wealth engineering and financial management to support different generations of wealthy families.

Aurélie studied at the Westminster Business School and the University Paris Dauphine. She also holds a degree in asset management from Wharton and has obtained the CSI accreditation in securities. Aurélie is also very active in her community, supporting Solving Kids Cancer and the Bibi Fund, two outstanding organizations that relentlessly support childhood cancer research.

"We are pleased to welcome Aurelie to our team. Her professionalism and outstanding career in the industry will allow us to quickly grow our business in Quebec and strengthen our relationships with families," said Michael Kaumeyer, founder and co-Chief Executive Officer at Grayhawk.

About Grayhawk

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. ("Grayhawk") works with families with multi-generational wealth on their financial and human capital understanding that they need more than an investment plan, they need a strategy to build well-being that lasts. The company is guided by this mission to build trust with families that want to look to the future, and to benefit from the real value of wealth. Grayhawk serves successful Canadian families with custom portfolio management services, a family office hub and unique affinity partnerships from its offices in Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. For more information about Grayhawk, visit grayhawkwealth.com.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Québec and Saskatchewan and as an Investment Fund Manager in Alberta, Ontario and Québec.

