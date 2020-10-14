SPAN Enterprises: Truckers Need to File Their Third Quarter IFTA Report by November 2

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / By law, trucking companies that travel between two or more states are required to report all mileage and fuel purchases made between July 1 and September 30, 2020 to their state. The International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) requires these quarterly reports and allows truckers to travel between participating member jurisdictions with a single fuel tax license.

At the end of every quarter, truckers are required to report all their mileage and fuel purchases for every member jurisdiction they operated in so that they are charged the appropriate tax amounts. Failing to do so could result in fines and suspension of IFTA licenses.

ExpressIFTA.com, a product of SPAN Enterprises, gives truckers a simple way to report and calculate their IFTA fuel tax. Truckers need only enter their mileage and fuel information, and ExpressIFTA will accurately calculate their fuel tax and generate a report or worksheet for them. That report or worksheet can then be filed with any base jurisdiction.

ExpressIFTA.com clients can easily enter their data manually, import data from their GPS, or upload it in bulk. The Quick Entry feature also allows trip sheets to be saved as mileage accumulates throughout each quarter. Before reports are generated in whatever format truckers need for their jurisdiction, they undergo an instant audit to check for common errors. The software is automatically updated every quarter with the latest tax rates for all jurisdictions. Once their report is generated, truckers simply need to review, sign, and submit it to their base jurisdiction.

If applicable, ExpressIFTA will also calculate any interest or penalties owed on quarterly IFTA taxes. Plus, truckers can use ExpressIFTA reports to help calculate their IRP payment. If truckers have any questions about their IFTA report, they are encouraged to call the 100% US-based customer support team at ExpressIFTA.

"We've created a solution that makes IFTA reporting easy for everyone," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Owner-operators and small trucking operations don't need any big box software to stay compliant."

Truckers can generate their IFTA report before November 2, 2020 at ExpressIFTA.com.

