NeuroRx, Inc.: NeuroRx's Dr. Jonathan Javitt to Present Company Overview at 2020 Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / NeuroRx, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing small molecules for unmet medical needs, announced today that Chairman and CEO Jonathan C. Javitt, M.D., M.P.H., will present a company overview at 9 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Fall Private Company Showcase hosted by Solebury Trout, BMO and Davis Polk.

Dr. Javitt will cover the latest news for RLF-100, which is in clinical development for the treatment of respiratory failure related to COVID-19, as well as the other pipeline programs. The presentation will be webcast live and is available for replay. Click here to access the webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/38140

About RLF-100

RLF-100 (aviptadil) is a formulation of Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) that was developed based on Prof. Sami Said's original work at Stony Brook University, for which Stony Brook was awarded an FDA Orphan Drug Designation in 2001. VIP is known to be highly concentrated in the lungs, where it inhibits coronavirus replication, blocks the formation of inflammatory cytokines, prevents cell death, and upregulates the production of surfactant. FDA has now granted IND authorization for intravenous and inhaled delivery of RLF-100 for the treatment of COVID-19 and awarded Fast Track designation. RLF-100 is being investigated in two placebo-controlled US Phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Since July 2020, more than 150 patients with Critical COVID-19 and Respiratory Failure have been treated with RLF-100 under FDA-approved protocols. Information on the RLF-100 Expanded Access program can be found here: https://www.neurorxpharma.com/our-services/rlf-100.

About NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience and is led by former senior executives of Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, PPD. In addition to its work on RLF-100, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its Board of Directors and Advisors includes Hon. Sherry Glied, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services; Mr. Chaim Hurvitz, former President of the Teva International Group; Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, the 23rd National Security Advisor; Wayne Pines, former Associate Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Judge Abraham Sofaer; and Daniel Troy, former Chief Counsel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

