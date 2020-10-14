Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Von 39 auf 465 Millionen Börsenwert in kürzester Zeit! Mit dieser Aktie möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 13:58
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 14

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMrs Susan Laing
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with the non-executive chairman (wife)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePerpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
b)LEI549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p

GB0006798424
b)Nature of the transactionMarket sale as part of sale and ISA transaction
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.40510,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction14/10/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p

GB0006798424
b)Nature of the transactionMarket purchase into ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.40810,000
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction14/10/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.