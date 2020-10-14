Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Mrs Susan Laing

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person closely associated with the non-executive chairman (wife)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

b) LEI 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p



GB0006798424

b) Nature of the transaction Market sale as part of sale and ISA transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.405 10,000

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 14/10/2020

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p



GB0006798424

b) Nature of the transaction Market purchase into ISA

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.408 10,000

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 14/10/2020