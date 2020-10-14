Glance Networks: Glance Introduces Mobile Camera Share Functionality

Feature Enables Businesses to Improve Field Service and IT Support Outcomes By Utilizing the Mobile Device Cameras of Customers and Field Technicians

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Glance (www.glance.net), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform digital customer interactions into brand-building and revenue-generation opportunities, announced the release of Glance Mobile Camera Share. This solution enables knowledge workers to see and troubleshoot on-site technical issues by accessing the camera on the customer's or technician's mobile device while engaged in a service call. Through this feature, businesses can accelerate issue resolution, reduce truck rolls, and maintain social distancing practices.

Toast, a leading provider of point-of-sale and restaurant management hardware and software, sees the new offering as a better tool to serve its customers.

"We are excited to use Glance Mobile Camera Share to make sure our customers are enjoying maximum up-time and profitable operation," noted Matthew Curley, Customer Success Program Manager for Toast. "Glance enables our customer care team to more quickly identify and resolve a wide range of hardware and software issues to ensure Toast customers are operating smoothly."

Compatible with both iOS and Android operating systems, Glance Mobile Camera Share is an indispensable tool to help staff resolve issues with on-site physical equipment such as appliances, electronics, computer hardware, and manufacturing equipment. The solution is a component of the Glance Visual Engagement Platform, a cloud-based solution that integrates with the CRM or ITSM console. The knowledge worker can instantly access the mobile camera by sending a hyperlink to the user via SMS. The mobile camera sharing session is launched when the hyperlink is clicked, giving the knowledge worker direct visibility to the issue at hand. The remote camera can be toggled between the device's front and rear camera, enabling the knowledge worker to see the problem and guide the solution. No mobile app is required for camera sharing, but the functionality can optionally be added to any Android or iOS field services app via SDK.

"The addition of Glance Mobile Camera Share to the Glance Visual Engagement Platform illustrates our company's commitment to improving the quality of digital engagements," said Tom Martin, Glance's chief executive officer. "Glance Mobile Camera Share allows product experts to extend their vision through mobile cameras of customers and technicians in the field. This solution extends Glance's value in field services and ITSM use cases."

Glance Mobile Camera Share can be integrated into Salesforce and other CRM platforms, as well as major Contact Center and IT Service Management (ITSM) systems. Each camera sharing session can be automatically logged into the CRM or ITSM database, providing businesses with a record of each interaction.

Learn more about Glance Mobile Camera Share at https://ww2.glance.net/platform/mobile-camera-share/

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today's enterprise. We are one of the world's simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net.

Public Relations Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Chief Executive Officer

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Glance Networks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610434/Glance-Introduces-Mobile-Camera-Share-Functionality