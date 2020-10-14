Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs and IN4.OS Announce Strategic Alliance for Factories of the Future

Partnership Will Focus on Ensuring the Highest Standard of Quality During the Additive Manufacturing Process

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of in-process quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has partnered with IN4.OS, a leader in advanced manufacturing, to build Smart Factories of the Future to meet the demands of high technology sectors including defense, space, aerospace and life sciences.

Smart Factory of the Future, an IN4.OS US LLC concept, is a cyber-physical system, location agnostic factory that has the ability to deliver flexible and scalable manufacturing capabilities. Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® technology will be used to ensure the highest level of quality for mission critical metal parts manufactured with 3D printers. Additive Manufacturing, a critical core component of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, provides flexibility in the manufacturing process to build custom mission critical parts on demand, with unprecedented complexity in times of shortages. IN4.OS will be utilizing DMG MORI's LASERTEC line of 3D metal printers, which have been designated as PrintRite3D® Ready.

"IN4.OS's concept of Smart Factories of the Future is a timely and courageous response to increasing the country's self-sufficiency in times when supply chains are disrupted," said Mark K. Ruport, Sigma Labs' President and CEO. "We are excited to work with IN4.OS and DMG MORI, as they take on this important initiative."

"Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® is a crucial component of making additive manufacturing mainstream for critical manufacturing and delivering qualified products," said R J Singh, IN4.OS's CEO. "We look ahead to ushering in a new era of American manufacturing with our strategic partners, Sigma Labs and DMG MORI."

"We appreciate the opportunity to help enable the Factory of the Future at IN4.OS with Sigma Labs," said Dr. Gregory Hyatt, CTO at DMG MORI ASI. "This triad of innovative companies will offer compelling and differentiated solutions for our domestic manufacturing capability."

ABOUT IN4.OS

IN4.OS is a privately held Industry 4.O focused organization that is delivering holistic and scalable solutions to companies in the strategic sectors. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cyber-physical systems and talent development, it is assisting these companies to make the leap to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and developing the next generation of US Manufacturing, which is future-focused, resilient and location agnostic (terrestrial and extraterrestrial). For more information, please click here.

About DMG MORI:

DMG MORI is the provider for integrated solutions in the manufacturing environment. With Dynamic and Excellence DMG MORI advances future technologies. The portfolio comprises turning and milling machines, the Advanced Technologies ULTRASONIC, LASERTEC and ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING as well as consistent automation and digitization solutions. Modular products allow quick, easy and scalable access to digital manufacturing and integrated digitization along the entire process chain - from planning and preparatory work to production and monitoring to service.

DMG MORI's Technology Excellence is bundled within the main sectors of "Aerospace", "Automotive", "Die & Mold", and "Medical". Its partner program "DMG MORI Qualified Products" (DMQP) allows the machine tool manufacturer to offer perfectly matched peripheral products from a single source. The customer-focused services covering the entire life cycle of a machine tool include training, repair, maintenance and spare parts service. The modern customer portal "my DMG MORI" digitizes service processes.

More than 12,000 employees work for the "Global One Company". With 154 sales and service locations - including 14 production plants - we are present worldwide and deliver to more than 100,000 customers from 42 industries in 79 countries.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D® detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertain effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sigma Labs' business, results of operations and financial condition, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

