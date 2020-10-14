GoooGreen Inc.: World Poker Tour Champion and Prompt.IO CEO Phil Gordon Joins GoooGreen Subsidiary Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that serial entrepreneur, World Poker Tour champion and Prompt.io CEO Phil Gordon has joined the company's advisory board.

VegasWINNERS business model is built to capitalize on and support the continued growth of the online gaming industry. As more states legalize sports gambling, VegasWINNERS is in the process of creating an advisory board that includes recognizable industry leaders and creative thinkers.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "VegasWINNERS' business model provides tools, resources, analysis and professional point spread advice to our specific brand of consumers: sports gaming enthusiasts. We provide a winning edge for sports bettors."

Root further stated, "As a site for sports gaming enthusiasts, we felt the importance to enlist some of the most trusted minds in the gaming and technology world to our team. Phil Gordon is one of the most famous poker champions in the world. He knows how gamblers think. Phil's addition to our team enables VegasWINNERS to be extremely well-positioned for growth and success."

Phil Gordon stated, "I'm excited to partner with an innovative company like VegasWINNERS to help sports gaming enthusiasts get the information they need to find an edge and have more fun. I'll be advising and helping the team bring best-in-breed technology to the market that will truly change the game. With such a great team and the innovative use of text messaging powered by my company Prompt.io, I'm taking 'the over' on the success of VegasWINNNERS."

Wagering on sports, including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC, PGA, Soccer and NASCAR, as well as college sports (primarily football and basketball) are national pastimes for millions of sports enthusiasts. Historically, betting on sports was only legal in the State of Nevada and/or bets between friends, and those willing to bet illegally. In 2018, the United States Supreme Court decision allowing States to legalize sports betting has changed everything, creating tremendous opportunity. Twenty-two states plus Washington DC. have already legalized wagering on sports and, all but five states have legislation pending to allow it.

ABOUT PHIL GORDON

Phil Gordon studied Computer Science at Georgia Tech and is a serial entrepreneur and founder of many technology companies. Phil is currently the CEO of Prompt.io, a leading text messaging platform for businesses, non-profits, advocacy groups, and political campaigns.

Phil is best known as a poker player and host of many of the popular poker television shows. He is a World Poker Tour champion with more than $3 million in tournament winnings. Career highlights include 7 WSOP Final Tables, Red Rock Championship ($600K), World Poker Tour: Bay 101, 2 Poker After Dark Wins, 2 cashes at the NBC Heads Up Championship, 4th place 2001 WSOP Main Event, Ante Up for Africa (2009), and 21 WSOP cashes. Phil was the host of Bravo's hit television show, Celebrity Poker Showdown and has appeared as expert analyst for many other television productions. Phil is a top selling author with hundreds of thousands of copies in print worldwide. His works include his Little Black Book (aka Poker: The Real Deal), Little Green Book, and Little Blue Book, and the Little Gold Book. Phil has also written articles for Playboy, Bluff, Card Player, All In, and was formerly a contributing columnist and poker analyst for ESPN.

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc. through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling.

ABOUT PROMPT.IO

Prompt.io, the leader in transactional messaging, combines leading text messaging functionality, best-in-class speed and deliverability, with powerful mobile forms and engagement tools, allowing you to communicate and transact with customers more effectively. Prompt.io's focus on simple configuration over development allows even complex deployments and integrations to be completed in just days. For more information, please visit www.prompt.io or email info@prompt.io.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: GoooGreen, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610368/World-Poker-Tour-Champion-and-PromptIO-CEO-Phil-Gordon-Joins-GoooGreen-Subsidiary-Advisory-Board