WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 
14.10.20
PR Newswire
14.10.2020 | 14:52
Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-September 2020 on Tuesday, November 3

- Securitas AB will publish the interim report for January-September 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, at approx. 1.00 p.m. (CET).

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Approx. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations

2.30 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

The United States: + 1 855 269 2605
Sweden: + 46 8 519 993 55
United Kingdom: + 44 203 194 0550

Please use the following pin code for the telephone conference: 621?490 78#

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts. A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Information: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-interim-report-january-september-2020-on-tuesday--november-3,c3215720

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3215720/1318830.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
