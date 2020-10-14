BioLargo, Inc.: Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray Now Available on Amazon.com for Consumers Nationwide

BioLargo Subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies Joins Forces With Powerplay Retail to Ensure Broad Availability of Revolutionary Product to Safeguard Against Airborne Viruses

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Just in time for Amazon Prime Day, BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable life science technologies, today announced that Clyraguard, the personal disinfectant and germicidal spray that safely and easily decontaminates masks and face coverings, is now available at the Clyra Medical Store on Amazon.com. Clyraguard is manufactured by BioLargo's subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, a med-tech company with deep experience fighting hospital-acquired infections with innovative technologies.

In addition, Clyra Medical announced a partnership with Powerplay Retail, an agency and distributor that has helped launch some of the best-known consumer products in the world, to roll-out Clyraguard to major retailers nationwide. Powerplay Retail brings to bear relationships with some of the world's biggest online and in-store retailers, including more than 80 of the largest, most recognizable retailers in the United States.

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis Calvert commented, "We have assembled an exceptional team to execute a multi-phase roll out plan for Clyraguard. This Amazon launch, in partnership with Powerplay Retail, is another important step toward maximizing consumer access to this valuable product."

"As we continue to battle this unprecedented pandemic, Clyraguard provides an embedded layer of iodine on one's mask or face covering for additional protection against unwanted pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, without having to remove your mask," said Steve Harrison, CEO, Clyra Medical Technologies. "Until now, this hospital-grade disinfectant was available only to healthcare professionals. Making Clyraguard available on Amazon.com, as well as partnering with Powerplay Retail, ensures we can deliver a much-needed solution to consumers nationwide."

Clyraguard has shown complete inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), according to recent testing at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and is based on Clyra Medical's original advanced wound care technology, which received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Clyraguard is a hospital-grade, FDA-registered disinfectant that is specifically indicated for PPE, like masks and face coverings.

"At Powerplay our goal is to help our retail partners find the right brands and the right technologies while weeding out the noise in this increasingly competitive marketspace," said Tracy Thie, Principal, Co-Founder Powerplay Retail. "As health and safety have become a core part of our daily lives, we have made it a point to help support our retail partners to bring the right health & wellness products to the masses. Our partnership with Clyra creates a great opportunity to bring Clyraguard to market at a time when people want and need this product."

Clyraguard has been rigorously tested and proven to be safe and long-lasting, providing an extremely high 99.999% antimicrobial efficacy against viruses, bacteria and fungi. Gentle and safe, its eco-friendly ingredients are mineral-based, alcohol-free, non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing.

Available in 4 oz. spray bottle, the personal protection spray is small enough for a purse or pocket yet contains two months of supply with typical usage, and for travelers, Clyraguard classifies under current TSA hand sanitizer exemptions. Clyraguard is now available to consumers online at www.clyramedical.com, the Clyra Medical Store on Amazon.com, and soon to be available at retailers nationwide.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard ( www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a sustainable science, technology and full-service environmental engineering company that makes life better by delivering world-class products and services across a broad range of industries, with a drive to deliver solutions in clean water and wastewater treatment, clean air and air quality control, and advanced antimicrobials for healthcare.

About Powerplay Retail

Powerplay Retail is a privately held, Minnesota based company with offices in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Shenzhen China. With over 250 years of combined retail experience bringing brands like Beats by Dr. Dre and GoPro to consumers they continue to vet and identify new retail opportunities to best serve their brand and retail partners. For more information on Powerplay Retail, visit powerplayretail.com.

