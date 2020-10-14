Envela Corporation: ENVELA to Present at Zooming with LD

Presentation on October 20th at 11:00 AM ET

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on October 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET. David Vadala, Envela's Head of Investor Relations will be giving the presentation and John Loftus, Envela's Chairman and CEO, will be answering questions from investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance, which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela operates at the retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations website, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the Company's anticipated revenues, potential future growth, the success of its business lines and strategies, and impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our future operations and revenues. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

