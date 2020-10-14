WarnerMedia International and Precise TV Partner to Evolve YouTube kidSAFE-Certified Advertising

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / ??Global social video advertising platform Precise TV has partnered with WarnerMedia International to offer advertisers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland engaging, brand-suitable and best-performing reach on YouTube for kids through its kidSAFE-certified contextual AI platform.

WarnerMedia International will be the exclusive sales and solutions partner of Precise TV's COPPA compliant tech platform in the Nordics, providing a powerful kidSAFE-certified Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution that enables predictive contextual targeting on YouTube without the use of personally identifiable information (PII). The partnership with WarnerMedia International opens up reach for Precise TV's technology amongst kids and families across TV and VOD in the Nordics.

Precise TV Co-founder and Chairman Christian Dankl said, "We're seeing children's content consumption going up as they've shifted globally to the new normal of spending more time at home. They spend time across a multitude of platforms, of which digital is a key component. With YouTube usage on the rise, the responsibility that falls on advertisers to ensure they're delivering the right content to the right audience has never been higher. Data-driven, granular, contextual targeting is the only way to ensure you're delivering advertisements in a relevant and brand-suitable environment whilst being able to achieve the best performance in terms of engagement and awareness."

Hans Heide, Ad Sales Director, WarnerMedia International said, "We're delighted to partner with Precise TV. One of our key strengths from an advertisement point of view, is our ability to offer brand-safe and engaging ways to reach kids wherever they are - whether it's through TV, digital or social platforms. The kidSAFE-certified AI solution for YouTube ads fits perfectly into our offering and enables us to become a one-stop-shop for advertisers."

About Precise TV

Founded in 2015, Precise TV is a global fast-growing social video advertising company with offices in London, Sydney and New York. It is a Google Premier Partner, accredited by kidSAFE as COPPA compliant and is a Tag Brand Safety signatory. Precise TV's COPPA certified AI solution enables predictive contextual targeting for Social Video without the use of personally identifiable information (PII). Precise TV's technology is used by 100+ brands and agencies including Adobe, Breville, Moose Toys, SeaWorld & Pokemon.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others, as well as Xandr's suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc.

??Media Contact:

Daisy Pledge

Email: marketing@precise.tv

Related Images

Related Links

Precise TV

SOURCE: Precise TV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610453/WarnerMedia-International-and-Precise-TV-Partner-to-Evolve-YouTube-kidSAFE-Certified-Advertising