Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) ("the Company"), a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. CEO of the Company, Denis Corin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's FDA-approved drug for metastatic cancer, Strontium89. Corin shared that the Company is preparing to launch Strontium89 in both the United States and Europe. "We think there's a huge unmet need for the treatment of metastatic cancer that spreads to the bone and the pain that is associated with it," said Corin, adding that nearly 10 million people in the world suffer from this condition and many are prescribed opioid-based treatments. "Personally and professionally that was a very gratifying moment," shared Corin, discussing the Company's recent commercialization of Strontium89 and the feedback they have since received.

"We're looking forward to getting full reimbursement from all of the healthcare insurance companies," said Corin. "Then we'll be very actively marketing to all of the major hospital systems around the US," he continued.

Corin then elaborated on the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been a bit of a challenge, but we're certainly getting there and I think we're gearing up for a really successful year as this rolls out throughout the US," said Corin. "Then we have some international distribution that we've just announced as well," he added. "We can now deliver FDA approved products to essentially any patient around the world," said Corin. "We expect to be able to announce full market authority in several of those countries and jurisdictions around the world."

Jolly then asked about the potential for additional applications for Strontium89. Corin explained that Strontium has a long history of clinical evidence regarding its benefits. "We know that the drug works as a therapeutic agent," said Corin. "We're working on a clinical program now, a post-market study to present the data to the FDA to get a label expansion from being a pain palliation drug in this cancer market to being a therapeutic drug for cancer patients," explained Corin, adding that the expanded label would allow the Company to enter a much larger market with the drug.

Jolly then commented on the Company's COVID-19 related drug, and asked about the progress of this project. "This is a therapeutic agent that works on shoring-up the vascular integrity of the lung and hopefully reducing the inflammation and leaking of the vessels in the lung," said Corin. "The key takeaway is that this is not just a COVID therapeutic," he explained. "What's really important about our therapeutic is that it's not specific to the COVID virus, it's applicable to any virus or pandemic that causes this kind of condition in the lungs."

Corin elaborated on the potential of the Company's therapeutic platform. "To be able to stockpile this drug on a global basis, we think is a massive opportunity for us and governments need to be paying attention to it," said Corin.

"Do you have any kind of timeline for when revenues will start hitting your balance sheet?", asked Jolly. "We're starting to see a little bit of revenue starting right now as we roll out Strontium89 in the US. Once we get our full reimbursements, we think that number will start to grow," said Corin, noting the Company's revenue potential in 2021.

To close the interview, Corin expressed his confidence in the Company's growth as their FDA approved drug, Strontium89, continues to roll out nationally and internationally. He also shared the possibility for partnerships and additional opportunities as the Company expands, as well as non-dilutive funding. "This is a whole new phase of development for us and we're really excited to be a revenue producing biotech company," said Corin.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need . Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

