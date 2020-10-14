Anticipated Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Neste Corporation The following information is based on the press release from Neste Corporation (NESTE, FI0009013296) published on April 24, 2020 and may be subject to change. NESTE will distribute a special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.10 per share, effective October 23, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794005