James Hopkins, CEO of The Lifestyle Marketeer, Announces the Launch of His Expat's Way Program

The New Program Helps Expats to Build a Successful Business from Anywhere in the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / James Hopkins, CEO of The Lifestyle Marketeer, is pleased to announce the launch of his Expat's Way program that will allow Expats to build a successful business from anywhere in the world.

To register for the free introductory training for the Expat program, please visit the James Hopkins Coaching website at https://www.jameshopkinscoaching.com/free-training-pr-1.

As Hopkins noted, his new program is an effective and repeatable system that will allow Expats to start their own online business.

Hopkins has plenty of first-hand experience in being an Expat, and the financial challenges that it can entail. In 2014, Hopkins arrived in Thailand for what he thought would be a short vacation filled with fun and adventure. He soon fell in love with the country and didn't want to leave.

Hopkins found a job at a call centre that only paid $500 a month, and his savings were running out quickly. Determined not to return to his native country of England, Hopkins had to come up with a way to make enough money to stay in his new home.

With a laptop and a Wi-Fi connection, Hopkins taught himself to be a digital entrepreneur, a skill which has allowed him to continue to live the Expat lifestyle he has always dreamed of.

Now, with the launch of his new Expat's Way program, Hopkins is looking forward to revealing how he was able to earn 7 figures as an Expat, which he said is a proven process for achieving health, wealth and long-term happiness abroad.

"My new program for Expats eliminates all the guesswork from starting your very own online business," Hopkins said, adding that instead of spending weeks, months, or years trying to figure everything out on their own, those who enroll in the program will be given all of the best funnels, scripts, templates, and proven processes so they are up and running as fast as possible, generating cashflow and getting big results for their clients.

As a bonus, those who enroll in the program will also have access to an amazing and like-minded community of Expats.

"You can surround yourself with hundreds of like-minded peers all striving towards the same goal as you, and massively shortcut your path to freedom," Hopkins said.

About James Hopkins:

James Hopkins, CEO of The Lifestyle Marketeer, has helped hundreds of Expats to create a life of independence and fulfilment from starting an online Digital Advertising business. For more information, and to register for the free introductory training, please visit https://www.jameshopkinscoaching.com/free-training-pr.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7029358906

SOURCE: James Hopkins

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610458/James-Hopkins-CEO-of-The-Lifestyle-Marketeer-Announces-the-Launch-of-His-Expats-Way-Program