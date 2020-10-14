Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Sets the Stage for the Future of Communications at Zoomtopia 2020

OnZoom, Zapps, End-to-End Encryption, and Core UC Platform Enhancements Lay Groundwork for the Future of Zoom; Over $1.5M in Grants to Remote Learning and Other Social Causes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (NASDAQ: ZM) will unveil major developments to its platform that evolve the future of communications. The two-day virtual conference opens with CEO Eric S. Yuan presenting the vision for the company, followed by CPO Oded Gal delivering the product keynote.



"Zoom is for you, our courageous, hardworking, and creative community of users, and so is Zoomtopia. We have been working hard to create a world-class, value-filled virtual event. We have also been planning, preparing, and delivering on the promise of Zoom to best serve you," said Yuan. "One thing we've learned in this challenging time is that remote work does work. The future will bring a hybrid of the best of in-person and virtual communications. The announcements we make today at Zoomtopia demonstrate that Zoom is built for this moment and beyond. We have the platform to support what the world needs - today, tomorrow, and well into the future."

Platform

Among the most significant developments to the Zoom platform:

OnZoom : A one-of-a-kind online event platform for Zoom users to create and host free, paid, and fundraising events. Hosts can grow their businesses, expand their reach into new audiences, and give back through native donation integration. Zoom users can discover these events and sign up for new experiences with additional functionality like gifting tickets and an attendee dashboard to keep tabs on favorite events and brands. Available starting today as a public beta for US users to attend events from SMBs and flagship content partners like WW (formerly Weight Watchers) at OnZoom.com (https://on.zoom.us/e/view). More about (https://blog.zoom.us/introducing-onzoom-a-marketplace-for-immersive-experiences) OnZoom (https://blog.zoom.us/introducing-onzoom-a-marketplace-for-immersive-experiences).





° Immersive scenes : Immersive scenes lets the host set a custom background theme for their meetings or create layouts where participant videos are embedded within a scene that everyone shares, like a classroom or courtroom.

° Zoom for Home : Support for DTEN ME, Facebook via the Zoom on Portal app, and Zoom Rooms appliances are generally available. Amazon Echo Show, DTEN onTV, Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays including Nest Hub Max, and Yealink A20 will be supported by the end of year. Coming in 2021 are additional hardware offerings from HP, Lenovo, and Neat.

° Contactless collaboration : Enhanced voice command options and simplified pairing of personal devices to control Zoom Rooms meeting experiences.

° Enhanced whiteboarding : A suite of whiteboarding enhancements will enable persistent collaboration across mobile, desktop, and rooms.

° Zoom Rooms smart gallery : Leveraging AI, Zoom Rooms smart gallery presents in-room participants as individuals in gallery view to better enable face-to-face communication between in-office and remote participants.

° Zoom Phone features : Alert safety team members and 911 dispatchers simultaneously with E911, which integrates with Zoom Digital Signage and Zoom Chat to inform employees and guide responders. Other upcoming Zoom Phone features include Team SMS and AI-powered spam detection and blocking.

° Enhanced Webinar features : Reactions, breakout rooms, customized lobbies, and debrief rooms.

° Video Waiting Rooms : Hosts will be able to choose to admit a guest after seeing them in a waiting room.

° High Fidelity Audio : Using AI, Zoom will automatically detect when to turn on High Fidelity mode.





Zoom Cares & Sustainability

Over one billion children and families struggle with school closures. Connectivity is a major driver of inequality, with six million children in the US alone unable to get online to learn. They are losing months of essential learning during COVID-19. Zoom recently donated over $1.5 million to get students connected and learning again all over the globe. Recipients of this first major Zoom Cares grant are the Annenberg Institute for School Reform, Education Leaders of Color, Education Superhighway, International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), Profound Gentleman, and Teach For All.

Additionally, the company will match up to $250,000 in donations to these organizations made on October 14 and 15 through Pledging - donate at ple dge.live / ZoomCares or text ZOOM to 707070 (US only).

Zoom cares for the long-term benefits of our employees, customers, and community. The company is extending its value of care beyond philanthropy, with the development of a comprehensive sustainability program. Zoom strives to make a positive impact by delivering virtual connections to the global community and committing to build a sustainable future for our environment and society. The Zoom sustainability program will leverage the company's strengths and products to do more for the environment, foster trust, and deliver happiness and care for our communities. More on Zoom Cares .

Growth & Recognition

Zoom has continued to see remarkably high usage. The platform now supports over 3 trillion annualized meeting minutes, and regularly sees well over 300 million daily meeting participants. This includes participants from over 125,000 schools that are using Zoom for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoom has continued to receive industry and public recognition, including its 5th consecutive placement as a Leader in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for meeting solutions. The company also placed #6 on the Fortune Change the World list, and earned the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for Connected Work.

To attend Zoomtopia, a free virtual event with over 90 educational sessions, over 250 speakers, business leader and celebrity appearances , and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and learn, visit zoomtopia.com .

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.and follow @ zoom_us .

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.