Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces that it is to supply its low-carbon and clinker-free cement for the production of precast stairs by LG Béton as part of the emblematic 'l1ve' site on avenue de la Grande Armée in Paris.

Within the framework of its partnership with LG Béton, a major European player in precast concrete elements, close to 150 precast stairs will be built for the 'l1ve' site in Paris using Hoffmann Green low carbon and clinker-free cement based on its H-UKR technology.

Using Hoffmann Green cement, which enables CO2 emissions to be significantly reduced in the manufacturing of concrete, is perfectly in line with the ecologically responsible approach adopted for this major site. Indeed, the iconic 33,500 m2 9-storey 'l1ve' building located at 75, avenue de la Grande Armée near the Arc de Triomphe, has been designed by GEC1NA applying a groundbreaking circular economy approach and is the first renovation operation to be granted "Exceptional" grade HQE Sustainable Building certification. The project has won the Best Futura Project category at this year's MIPIM Awards. From 2022, the building, designed to be a genuine place for living and experiences, will provide its occupants with a unique living space.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to announce our involvement in the emblematic 'l1ve' site, an unprecedented project that is fully in line with Hoffmann Green's DNA alongside LG Béton, an innovative construction sector partner, whose vision we share and with whom we have already collaborated on the 'Ateliers de la Gaité Montparnasse' project. Our contribution to reducing this building's carbon impact is another practical example of what we want to and can develop on a larger scale, within a virtuous ecosystem

Laurent Guicheteau, Chief Executive Officer of LG Béton, adds: "With Hoffmann Green, a trusted partner for providing low-carbon solutions through the use of clinker-free cement, we are continuing to make rapid headway in supplying precast elements enabling our clients to reduce their carbon footprints. This latest cooperation on the 'l1ve' redevelopment site proves that decarbonizing the construction sector through innovation is no longer an abstract ambition but a reality

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About LG Béton

LG Béton is a family-run business that, for the last 25 years, has become a leading domestic and European (UK, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium…) player in precast concrete elements: stairs and tailormade products. LG Béton's extensive expertise enables it to be involved in various segments and professions: civil engineering, residential buildings, public facilities, public works and the tertiary sector. LG Béton remains a local company capable of providing customized solutions and services to suit every need. Global control of production enables it to manufacture every type of concrete product in accordance with each project's expectations and specificities. For further information, please go to www.lgbeton.fr (in French).

