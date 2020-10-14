Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020
14.10.2020 | 18:16
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, October 14

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

The Company has declared its first interim dividend in respect of the financial period ending 31 May 2021 of 0.85 pence per ordinary share, payable on 26 February 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 29 December 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 24 December 2020.

The Board expects to at least maintain the dividend level for this financial year, making use of revenue reserves if necessary.

14 October 2020

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

