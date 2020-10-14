Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of AGM

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara" or the "Company") announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on 30 October 2020, at 477 Madison Avenue, 22nd Floor, New York, New York, 10022, USA, at 12:00 p.m. (EDT) / 4:00 p.m. (GMT).

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ongoing restrictions on travel and public gatherings across the globe, the AGM will be restricted to two attendees, both of whom will be members of management that are also shareholders for the purposes of forming a quorum. The Company advises that all other shareholders are not permitted to attend the AGM in person. Any other shareholder above the number necessary to form a quorum seeking to attend the AGM will not be permitted entry. Atlas Mara regrets the need to restrict attendance however the Company is committed to ensuring its employees and shareholders comply with applicable regulations and guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

In light of these restrictions, we strongly encourage shareholders to take the following steps:

1. Shareholders should cast their vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by completing the online proxy appointment form appointing the chairman of the meeting as proxy.

2. Shareholders should submit any questions on the business of the meeting by writing to the Company Secretary at companysecretary@atlasmara.com no later than 12:00 p.m. (EDT) / 4:00 p.m. (GMT) on 28 October 2020 and we will provide written answers to them and, where appropriate, will publish answers to frequently asked questions on the Company's website.

Additional information on the revised format of the AGM and arrangements for voting and raising questions on the business of the meeting are set out in the Notice of AGM.

In connection with the AGM, Atlas Mara has published the Notice of AGM, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction, on its website at http://atlasmara.com, from where they can be downloaded. Copies of these documents are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their cooperation and understanding while travel restrictions and social distancing protocols remain in place.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Aadvisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579 Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

