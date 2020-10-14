CCi Voice Welcomes New Vice President of Marketing & Communications

REDDING, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / CCi Voice, a leading telecommunications provider serving the Northeast region, today announced the addition of John Doyle as Vice President of Marketing & Communications. The company, with locations in Redding, Conn. and Holtsville, N.Y., provides service-centered, cloud-based solutions for businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the New York metropolitan area and Southern New England.

Doyle began his career in technology in the late 1990s on Wall Street. He played an active role in implementing new and evolving technologies while building teams and processes. As his career evolved, Doyle became the Director of Technology for one of America's largest home remodeling companies. It was there that he developed a passion for digital marketing and social networks - and where he was introduced to CCi Voice President and CEO Michael LeBlanc.



John Doyle, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, CCi Voice

"Prior to joining our team, John had been a CCi Voice client for more than a decade," said LeBlanc. "Over the years, our partnership has grown and his unique insights have proven invaluable time and time again. When we found the opportunity to acquire Tele-Verse Communications on Long Island, I called John and said I would only move forward with him by my side."

"Joining the CCi Voice team was the best decision I have ever made professionally," said Doyle, a lifelong resident of Bayville in Nassau County. "When Michael approached me to discuss the acquisition of Tele-Verse Communications, it was a very natural choice to come on board. I see the challenges our clients need to address from their perspective as I have sat in their seat for much of my career. I'm excited to partner with them to create solutions for this new way of conducting business - providing the technology needed to keep remote workers connected - no matter where."

CCi Voice designs platforms to streamline communications needs by connecting VoIP, video and audio conferencing, contact centers, video surveillance, and more. Unlike national VoIP phone services, the CCi Voice-hosted VoIP solution is locally based and supported. The company actively monitors its customers' systems, notifying them of any potential issues - often before the customer is even aware there was a problem with voice quality or Internet reliability. Staff is also available to travel on-site, with COVID safety protocols in place, to ensure clients understand and are able to use the service to better achieve their goals.

"We offer a new way of integrating communications and connecting teams that is efficient, reliable and secure," said Doyle. "CCi Voice and Tele-Verse Communications have been leaders in the telecommunications world in their respective geographic areas. I look forward to expanding our combined footprint while maintaining the great relationships each entity has already built."

With more than four decades of industry expertise and a service-focused approach, CCi Voice is committed to watching over clients' connectivity and business continuity. Last month, the company was recognized with Sangoma's Pinnacle Partner Award for the tenth consecutive year. Ranked in the top ten for North America, CCi Voice was honored for its commitment to bring clients the best communications tools tailored to their individual needs.

CCi Voice is headquartered at 38 High Ridge Road in Redding, Conn. with an additional office and warehouse at 730 Blue Point Road in Holtsville, N.Y. The company can be reached at (203) 938-8400, 631-447-9000 or by visiting www.cci.tel. For the latest news and updates, follow @CCiVoice on Facebook, @CCi_Voice on Twitter and Instagram, and @ccivoice on LinkedIn.

About CCi Voice

CCi Voice, formerly LeBlanc Communications Group, Inc., is a leading provider of telephone and computer network equipment, software and services in Southern New England, New York and New Jersey. For over four decades, CCi Voice has been the go-to company for thousands of businesses, schools and nonprofit organizations that need to install, maintain, or upgrade their critical communications infrastructure, voice and computer cabling, as well as security and video surveillance. A Sangoma Pinnacle Partner and Mitel Business Partner, the company works with top suppliers in the telephone, computer network and telecom carrier industries to provide both cloud-based and on-premise solutions with rapid, local, on-site response times and a service level agreement (SLA). For more information, visit www.cci.tel.

