Industry Source Consulting, Inc.: INSO to Merge with Young Entrepreneur Project

New Management Team to Implement Change in Direction

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / INDUSTRY SOURCE CONSULTING, INC. (OTC PINK:INSO) announced today that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent to merge with Wonder 7 Global, LLC, dba "The Young Entrepreneur Project" (YEP).

YEP, based in Leawood, KS, is in the business of assisting entrepreneurs searching for the tools and resources needed to execute their business plan. The fast-growing member driven Company has revenues and strong growth in a market that, to date, is untapped. With over 5,000 members on six continents and over twenty countries, YEP has built a strong Entrepreneurial community with an expansive growth plan to expand the Company's global footprint.

YEP's Entrepreneurial training program includes how to launch, grow, and scale a client's business using results-based training, inclusion in local and international mastermind events, and access to YEP's Members Only training library. The Company also provides standard business tools such as marketing, branding, and vacation incentives to help the client grow and expand their business. YEP's Lifestyle component continues to bring value in the Member's Travel, Shopping, and Entertainment portals. Future plans include utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to power the entire platform.

Subsequent to the completion of the Definitive Agreement, YEP's management team will take control of the new entity, implement a completely new management infrastructure, and bring the Company to a current status with OTC Markets.

"We are excited about this opportunity to introduce our Company to the public market," stated YEP's CEO, Jimmy Ezzell. "We are a revenue driven company with tremendous growth potential. We have surrounded ourselves with like-minded professionals with the focus on expanding our business worldwide. We will have more details concerning our Company once we complete this transaction."

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect" "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (finance or operating) or achievements to differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

