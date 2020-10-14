Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.10.2020
WKN: A116P6 ISIN: IE00BLNN3691 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
19.12.19
09:09 Uhr
0,033 Euro
+0,003
+10,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
14.10.2020 | 22:22
Weatherford Achieves Industry First in Gulf of Mexico

Milestone Recorded as One Trip Sidetrack Sets Record for 12 ¼ Inch Casing

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) announced today its Shallow Angle QuickCut System successfully achieved the industry's first 12 ¼-in. casing sidetrack, delivering a 22-ft. window in a single trip for an ultra-deepwater well in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The operator contacted Weatherford to perform a Gulf of Mexico ultra-deepwater exit in a 12 ¼-in. heavy wall casing," said Chip Miller, Vice President, North America Geozone, Weatherford. "This successful 12 ¼-in. sidetrack casing became an industry first, made even more complicated by the need to achieve a dogleg low enough for production packers to safely pass through the resulting window."

Leveraging its decades-long history of successful exits in heavy-walled casing, Weatherford and the operator deployed the Shallow Angle QuickCut with MultiCatch Anchor and milled the 22-ft casing window and 15-ft rat hole in a single trip.

"This industry-first serves as a best practice for successfully exiting heavy wall casing, opening up a contingency scenario that was previously not feasible while at the same time, allowing operators to tap into bypassed reservoir sections safely and efficiently," said Miller.

About Weatherford
Weatherford is a leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 19,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit https://www.weatherford.com/ for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:
Christopher Wailes +1.832.851.8308
Director, Global Media Engagement

