Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Expands Executive Team, Welcomes New Chief Information Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Accomplished BPO executives join leader in homesourced customer support solutions to help drive global growth initiatives.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announces two additions to its executive leadership team: Andrew Latimer, Chief Information Officer and Doug Tackett, Chief Legal Officer.

Andrew Latimer joins Support.com with over 20 years of executive experience in information technology, and deep expertise in business process outsourcing, cloud systems, software development, and process improvement. Previously Andrew spent eleven years at Aegis PeopleSupport (now Teleperformance); as Vice President, Information Technology, he managed over 150 IT professionals supporting 50,000 employees in 13 countries.

Doug Tackett brings over two decades of legal experience in global corporations in BPO, healthcare, and financial services, with substantial experience outside the U.S., including Central and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Most recently, Doug served as Global Chief Legal and Compliance Officer & Secretary at Startek for seven years, where he led a global team of legal and compliance professionals serving a company operating in 13 countries and employing approximately 40,000 people worldwide.

"Both Andrew and Doug bring an impressive track record to our executive bench," says Lance Rosenzweig, President & CEO of Support.com. "We look forward to their leadership as we expand our global footprint to provide high-quality customer support solutions and home-based career opportunities in the market."

For more than 20 years, Support.com has been delivering customer and technical support solutions with a home-based workforce, serving global enterprise clients and leading businesses. Support.com's secure, omnichannel platform and tools enable world-class, scalable homesourced solutions.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.

© 2020 Support.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Support.com and the Support.com logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Support.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the Company's management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. For these reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

# # #

Support.com Investor Relations Contact:

Jacob Moelter

Jacob.Moelter@support.com

IR@support.com

SOURCE: Support.com, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610480/Supportcom-Expands-Executive-Team-Welcomes-New-Chief-Information-Officer-and-Chief-Legal-Officer